Teleprompter Biden, Bullet Points Trump, and Detail-Oriented RFK Jr: Who's Really Telling the Truth?

It's fascinating how both parties slam Robert F Kennedy Jr as a conspiracy theorist over vaccines. Yet, when you dig into the actual Pfizer and FDA docs, the mainstream narrative falls apart. Biden reads from a teleprompter, Trump hits bullet points, but RFK Jr.? He dives into the details. Finally, someone is exposing the truth.
Watch my full conversation with Kennedy Debunked's Anna Watson here: https://rumble.com/v52axu9-kennedy-debunked-anna-matson-dismantles-the-smear-campaigns-against-robert-.html?mref=1wxk5&mc=ehuil
If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign at https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy.