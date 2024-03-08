AI THIS IS WICKED and WICKEDLY SCARY!!! Creeping ever so closer is the date, When we'll be FORCED to CHOOSE our fate. The choices will be ONLY options of TWO. Which option will we choose to do?

THIS IS WICKED and WICKEDLY SCARY!!! Creeping ever so closer is the date, When we'll be FORCED to CHOOSE our fate. The choices will be ONLY options of TWO. Which option will we choose to do? In option one, we choose Almighty God, Seek His Righteousness as along we trod, Knowing we must die in flesh and our soul give To Him, to with Him eternally LIVE. In option two, we choose to accept and obey The antichrist to emerge, soon the day, Knowing we'll live in flesh for a time, brief, But our soul will be dead, slain by a thief. The choice is CLEAR, cut and dry. We either die to LIVE -or- we live to DIE! Yeshua tells us He is the Way, #Truth and Life. It's by faith in Him we win against strife. The devil tempts us thru deceit and lies, Cloaked as good and right, a false disguise, Using his servants to lead us astray From the Righteous Path and Yeshua, the Way. With God we WIN. With satan we LOSE. But we each have #FreeWill. We get to CHOOSE! #AI is satan's tool To FORCE us under his rule.

