POLICE VIDEO SHOWS EXPLOSIVE FIRE WORKS RIOT IN LIVERPOOL
Merseyside police have released a bodycam video of the moment officers came under attack from far-right protesters in Liverpool. Officers were targeted with fireworks and masonry as they attempted to quell the violence. Senior police figures have hailed the response of officers and the public to Wednesday night’s protests after warnings of 100 clashes across England failed to materialise. The small smattering of far-right protesters were far outnumbered by anti-racist counter-protesters who claimed to have “scared off” any rioters.


ukpoliceexplosivesriotersfire worksliverpoolmersey side
