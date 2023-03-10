© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US health official admits COVID lab funding despite mainstream narrative
A former senior US health official Dr Robert Redfield has asserted that American tax dollars funded the research that led to the creation of the coronavirus and consequently the COVID pandemic
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com