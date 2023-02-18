Barbara Lamb Q n A - Part 2 of 2

Barbara Lamb's excellence shines through when people ask her all kinds of questions here, in Part 2 of 2. It’s always such an honour when Ian Halling graces our videos. He works for famed journalist Linda Moulton Howe at https://www.youtube.com/@earthfiles . He is there, live, Wednesday nights, fielding questions from the audience. Ian is the highest level, regular Meetup member, who is part of the upper echelons of the UFO community in the world.

Ian asks Barbara is there has been a change in how the Greys are taking people and Barbara’s answer hits the nail on the head.

20:00 In 1994, Barbara had 17 people in an Experiencers Support Group she formed and it lasted until 2017 when she moved away.

23:00 Gina is a hypnotherapist and she describes clients who change personalities. Gina asks for Barbara’s advice.

33:00 In regressions, Barbara Lambs feels she is right there, like in the movie, not just watching the movie from a seat in the theatre.

50:00 Brian asks Barbara about how is she protecting her legacy after she dies.

56:00 She says she should have a talk with Brian about this.

1:19:00 – 1:37:00 Brian invited Michael Ney of Beyond Being Human to show some of their website https://beyondbeinghuman.org/ .

1:38:00 Norberto describes his alien job interview around 1974 in New Jersey.

2:00:00 Rolf, 88, meets Barbara. Rolf saw three Greys in Nazi Germany in 1942.

Barbara is a co-author of several books on this topic.

Barbara Lamb is a longtime psychotherapist, licensed in 1976, she is a highly trained hypnotherapist and regression therapist since 1984. She became a trainer for the International Association for Regression Research as well as for the Professional Institute of Regression Therapy and the International Board of Regression Therapists. In 1991 she began regressing people to the details of their Extraterrestrial encounters, and has regressed well over 2000 people (in over 4000 regressions) to those and to other paranormal experiences. This work and her Past Life Therapy and her Soul Guidance work continues, with sessions in person in San Diego, CA via Skype or Zoom.

UFO EXPERT

Her exemplary work is featured on Ancient Aliens on Netflix, August 8th, 2019 episode, also on the History Channel.

She received three Lifetime Achievement Awards: from the International UFO Congress, from the Starworks USA Conference and from the Conscious Life Expo, in the field of UFOlogy and for Experiencer Support.

CROP CIRCLE RESEARCHER

Barbara has been a dedicated researcher of the crop circle phenomenon since 1990. She personally visited and investigated hundreds of crop circles in England for 27 years, conducted crop circle tours, and she continues to follow this amazing phenomenon. She has given numerous lectures about crop circles at many groups, large forums and conferences across the U.S and other countries, and radio and film interviews on this subject. She co-authored the book Crop Circles Revealed with substantial information and pictures of these amazing patterns laid down in our crops by some mysterious agent.