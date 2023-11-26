Ukrainian soldiers fled from the industrial zone on the southern flank of Avdeevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukrainian soldiers flee from Russian troops, in an industrial zone on the southern side of Avdeevka. Russian army tank opened fire on those entrenched in buildings, retreating further into the settlement. The advance of Russian troops had penetrated 95% of the industrial zone, captured 15 prisoners of war, also captured Ukrainian fortifications.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY