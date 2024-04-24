BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Dog Only Eats When Fed By The Guardian's Hand... Why? I Kritter Klub
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
12 views • 04/24/2024

Kritter Klub


April 23, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


This dog follows the grandpa around to make him give food through his hands! No matter how hard the grandpa tries, the dog won't eat by himself. Find out the reason why in the video!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amEibPQ7hCY


