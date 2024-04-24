The Dog Only Eats When Fed By The Guardian's Hand... Why? I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
April 23, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
This dog follows the grandpa around to make him give food through his hands! No matter how hard the grandpa tries, the dog won't eat by himself. Find out the reason why in the video!
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕
#Kritterklub #dog #grandpa
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amEibPQ7hCY