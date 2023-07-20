Brighteon Broadcast News, July 20, 2023 - OPERATION DARK BRANDON - Biden regime to BAN gas generators then unleash GRID DOWN attack on America

0:00 Intro

0:52 Ban of Appliances

15:25 Blackouts

38:35 Chlorine Dioxide

57:34 Interview with Maria Zeee





- 95% of gas generators currently sold in America to be outlawed in six months

- Operation "Dark Brandon" seeks to plunge America into darkness and desperation

- Without electricity, no one will have access to websites or private communications

- The simple solution for generating electricity: Diesel-powered tractors and PTO generators

- Brazil's Central Bank Digital Currency software code found to contain back door CHEAT CODES

- Will allow the central bank to ALTER digital balances or FREEZE accounts at will

- All CBDCs will be "cheater's ledgers" where governments and central banks lie, cheat and steal

- HONEST ledgers are found in #crypto where no government can print new coins or delete balances

- Privacy coins cannot be found, scanned or confiscated by governments or banks

- When banks are ordered to freeze all assets - like what happened in Brazil - crypto will still function

- Chlorine dioxide found to kill MRSA superbugs

- 99.99% of superbugs killed in just 30 seconds with just 0.5ppm chlorine dioxide (ClO2)

- Published study calls for chlorine dioxide trials in human patients

- Chlorine dioxide is widely used for livestock and is very safe at proper doses

- Every prepper should have chlorine dioxide as part of their emergency medicine kit

- OFF-GRID EVERYTHING: Money, medicine, food, electricity. Don't depend on central authorities to grant you permission. Have your own means.

- Watch new episodes on Decentralize.TV