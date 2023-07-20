Brighteon Broadcast News, July 20, 2023 - OPERATION DARK BRANDON - Biden regime to BAN gas generators then unleash GRID DOWN attack on America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00 Intro
0:52 Ban of Appliances
15:25 Blackouts
38:35 Chlorine Dioxide
57:34 Interview with Maria Zeee
- 95% of gas generators currently sold in America to be outlawed in six months
- Operation "Dark Brandon" seeks to plunge America into darkness and desperation
- Without electricity, no one will have access to websites or private communications
- The simple solution for generating electricity: Diesel-powered tractors and PTO generators
- Brazil's Central Bank Digital Currency software code found to contain back door CHEAT CODES
- Will allow the central bank to ALTER digital balances or FREEZE accounts at will
- All CBDCs will be "cheater's ledgers" where governments and central banks lie, cheat and steal
- HONEST ledgers are found in #crypto where no government can print new coins or delete balances
- Privacy coins cannot be found, scanned or confiscated by governments or banks
- When banks are ordered to freeze all assets - like what happened in Brazil - crypto will still function
- Chlorine dioxide found to kill MRSA superbugs
- 99.99% of superbugs killed in just 30 seconds with just 0.5ppm chlorine dioxide (ClO2)
- Published study calls for chlorine dioxide trials in human patients
- Chlorine dioxide is widely used for livestock and is very safe at proper doses
- Every prepper should have chlorine dioxide as part of their emergency medicine kit
- OFF-GRID EVERYTHING: Money, medicine, food, electricity. Don't depend on central authorities to grant you permission. Have your own means.
- Watch new episodes on Decentralize.TV