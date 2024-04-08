Nick Fuentes: Jеws аre a dіstinct rаcе. They’re not Whіtе, Chrіstiаn, or pаrt of our culturе.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jеws аre a dіstinct rаcе. They’re not Whіtе, Chrіstiаn, or pаrt of our culturе. - Nick Fuentes
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF