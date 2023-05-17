観ておいた方が良いこと∞ 投球フォーム

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【開成高校では硬式野球部でレギュラー選手】
https://mainichi.jp/articles/20210929/k00/00m/010/105000c
【後方からの別アングル】
https://youtu.be/xfsHFXmpLAE?t=38
【"彼"です？】
https://www.brighteon.com/9cbb2c7f-5b06-4403-a02c-a7bf8ecbbea0
https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1653276966458474496?s=20
https://rumble.com/v2nxyq4-may-15-2023.html
【嘘のようなことは本当だった】
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/0db79440a463317cc7b7be4425dcc0105c1bbfbe
https://twitter.com/l67c46L8IfJqeVc/status/1658020140976582656?cxt=HHwWgMDR1ZOivIIuAAAA
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/0cb4245be0fc892ea16e06e8e6821abc8cc94aae