BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lin Wood whistleblower interview dirty tricks squad Pence closet homo pedophile
HighTestBullBeef.com
HighTestBullBeef.com
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 10 months ago

In this interview, conducted January 9,2021, with a voice of the interviewee sounding much like that of former DNI James Clapper, criminal activity on the part of Rod Rosenstein, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, and others occupying high positions of authority, is alleged.  The dirty tricks squad activity is revealed, whereby government actors plant false evidence on the computers of powerful individuals to coerce them into confessing to crimes they didn't commit as a means to neutralize them and seize their assets.  Mike Pence is alleged to be a closet homosexual and pedophile, and he, Ryan, and Romney are alleged to hate Trump and have sought to be his VP for the purpose of ousting him from office and taking over the presidency during 2016 to 2020.  





Keywords
rod rosensteinmike pencejames clapperjohn robertsmitt romneylin wooddirty tricks squadwhistleblower interviewcloset pedophile
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy