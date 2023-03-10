© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical freedom fighters warn about the dangers of the COVID-19 "vaccines" at the capitol rotunda in Florida. Their message appears to fall on the deaf ears of the sheeple, who even argue with them in defense of the Matrix.
"When are we going to stop this madness folks? The vaccine is killing people, and the elephant in the room is going to be addressed one way or another."
