Medical freedom fighters warn about the dangers of the COVID-19 "vaccines" at the capitol rotunda in Florida. Their message appears to fall on the deaf ears of the sheeple, who even argue with them in defense of the Matrix.



"When are we going to stop this madness folks? The vaccine is killing people, and the elephant in the room is going to be addressed one way or another."

See also: The Dangers of Vaccines

