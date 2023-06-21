BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CBDC and FedNOW combo? Gary Gensler's 20 Yrs at Goldman Sachs? Bitcoin Monopoly?
103 views • 06/21/2023

What are the biggest banks in the world planning?

SEC/Wall Street CHESS: traditional finance takes over bitcoin?

"...These plans [to take over cryptocurrency]... have been in place [my perspective]... since the 2018 top for bitcoin...Here is the deal. They have to push you out of the system as much as possible. Why? You are the variable. You are the variable they [the big banks] cannot control..." ~ Brandon Davis, Rags To Riches, R2R.

Brandon Davis from Rags To Riches, R2R is at: https://www.youtube.com/@R2R/videos

FULL SHOW: Brandon Davis. Rags to Riches. All Going to Plan - WALL STREET Playing Chess. June 2023.   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSMf5GG0sbQ


FedNOW-SECC-GaryGensler-BigBanks-MEMX-EDXM Bitcoin monopoly plans explained. How it all works.

FedNOW 24/7 Instant Payment Services is at https://www.frbservices.org/financial-services/fednow

26:30 minutes: "Why is Coinbase being pushed out of the market? Why are all these small players being pushed out of the market? Why is the Federal Reserve (a PRIVATE bank) swooping in and taking over banks that don't necessarily need to be taken over? Under the guise of public safety? Why is all this happening? Because the deal has already been done....The government and the SEC are holding up their end of the deal here, folks. They are saying 'alright, you can do all these things, just check these boxes and we will push out your competition'....how are we going to push out your competition? We aren't going to do it legislatively. We are going to do it by enforcement...The SECC, the government is picking and choosing winners....Do you think that Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, Citadel, all these people - how come they have been silent through this entire process? How come they have been silent when they have seen these injustices by the SECC? We don't need to justify these injustices because we understand what they are. They are a direct attack on people who were not part of this deal." ~ Brandon Davis, Rags To Riches, R2R.

FULL SHOW: Brandon Davis. Rags to Riches. All Going to Plan - WALL STREET Playing Chess. June 2023.      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSMf5GG0sbQ

Starting out with cryptos? Which ones do I buy? Create your own portfolio using sample options.    https://EnergyMe333.com/articles/finCryptoSamplePort.html

EXODUS Wallet Tutorial. EASY and SECURE Way to Buy Bitcoin.

https://EnergyMe333.com/articles/finCryptoBuy.html


MORE INFO

Digital Asset Exchange EDX Markets Launches with Backing from Leading Broker-Dealers, Global Market Makers and Venture Capital Firms. "EDXM will enable a highly liquid cryptocurrency ecosystem that aggregates liquidity from multiple market makers to reduce spreads and improve transparency."




Keywords
bitcoinfedwall streetcryptobankcbdcfednowseccgenslerfed instant paymentbitcoin monopolymemxedxmbrandon davisrags to riches
