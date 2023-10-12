BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Most Obvious Scandal In American History
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • 10/12/2023

As VP, Joe Biden Emailed His Brother & Son About Foreign Business More Than 29K Times


Oversight Committee (4:13 PM · Oct 11, 2023):

“We have discovered new information about the number of White House employees involved in President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

President Biden’s attorney stated that the discovery of classified documents at Penn Biden Center occurred on November 2, 2022.

Our Committee has developed evidence showing the timeline of relevant events began in 2021 and involved at least five White House employees.

President Biden and his legal team omitted months of communications, planning, and coordinating among multiple White House officials, a former VP staffer, Penn Biden Center employees, and President Biden’s personal attorneys to retrieve the boxes containing classified materials.

There is no reasonable explanation as to why this many White House employees and lawyers were so concerned with retrieving boxes they reportedly believed contained only personal documents and materials.

@RepJamesComer is demanding answers from White House Counsel Edward Siskel.”


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 12 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3osj9v-be-very-careful-but-dont-live-in-fear-of-fear-ep.-2108-10122023.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusiondeep statepolice statepropagandadan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketshell companybiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agentbiden brand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy