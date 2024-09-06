RT News September 6, 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 6, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Washington tells Moscow to stay out of the US presidential race while apparently reserving the right to keep meddling in other countries around the globe, as it's been doing for decades. In an exclusive interview with RT, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman says new sanctions imposed against our channel's employees, is yet more evidence of the US suppressing media. Russia's nuclear watchdog warns of disastrous consequences if Ukraine continues to shell atomic facilities, that's following the UN nuclear chief's visit to the Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants. As Washington claims Israel and Hamas are close to a ceasefire deal, the warring sides accuse each other of failing to agree on the terms.