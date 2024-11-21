Huge Defeat For NATO: Russia Officially Declared The Destruction of Encircled NATO Soldiers In KURSK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few days ago, many Western military experts and analysts from numerous American and European think tanks stated that the strikes of the Ukrainian Army deep into Russian territory with the help of American 'ATACMS' ballistic missiles and Franco-British 'Storm Shadow' cruise missiles would not affect the course of hostilities on the battlefield. Moreover, Western experts and analysts also said that these missile attacks deep into Russian territory would further anger the Russians, as a result of which the number of victories of Russian troops on the battlefield would double..................................................................................................... ******************************************************
