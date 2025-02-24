BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DT IS TAKING AWAY THE DAILY SACRIFICES, THE 2300 DAYS IS HERE, MYSTERY OF THE ECLIPSES
End the global reset
End the global reset
206 views • 6 months ago

In this video we go over many things I will prove that the Donald Trump administration is in the Bible as short of my other video the red alert video. In this video we will go over the 2300 days, Daniel chapter 8, or against Iran, the Donald Trump administration, and what it means to take away the daily sacrifices and how it all is tied in to the eclipses and especially the one of March 14th 2025 which is at the Jewish time of Purim. All of this and more in this video. This is not broken up in parts because it has to be in one part so that you don't miss any of this information. This is a big one and it needs to spread. If people wants to finally get the truth and much of it is right here in this video.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For further study go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

donald trumpeclipse2300
