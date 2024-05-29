She was so terrified, she hide under a chair, pee on herself anytime a human look at her!

The Moho





May 20, 2024





Grace was rescued, she was so terrified she would pee on herself anytime a human would look at her. She has been to four different foster homes in the past 11 months, and she has lived in her current foster home for 8 months. Grace has steadily made progress, but that progress is all on her terms. She now whines when she has to go potty or when she wants to go out and watch the other dogs playing. And although she doesn’t engage with the other dogs herself, she is always watching.





Special thanks to: Labor of Love Transport Rescue





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poGswst5Bd8