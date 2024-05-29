BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
She was so terrified, she hide under a chair, pee on herself anytime a human look at her!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
17 views • 11 months ago

The Moho


May 20, 2024


Grace was rescued, she was so terrified she would pee on herself anytime a human would look at her. She has been to four different foster homes in the past 11 months, and she has lived in her current foster home for 8 months. Grace has steadily made progress, but that progress is all on her terms. She now whines when she has to go potty or when she wants to go out and watch the other dogs playing. And although she doesn’t engage with the other dogs herself, she is always watching.


Special thanks to: Labor of Love Transport Rescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poGswst5Bd8

Keywords
dogrescueterrifiedhidefoster homesthe mohopee on herself
