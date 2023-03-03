Christ In The 7 Last Plagues: The Water & The Blood Prove Christs' Broken Heart. Revelation 16 Pt 1

Revelation 16:1-4





16 And I heard a great voice out of the temple saying to the seven angels, Go your ways, and pour out the vials of the wrath of God upon the earth.





2 And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.





3 And the second angel poured out his vial upon the sea; and it became as the blood of a dead man: and every living soul died in the sea.





4 And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood.





