Mark of the Beast Sermon Predicted One Year Before the Plandemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 29, 2019 Chaplain Vitcavich did a sermon at a church in New Jersey warning the congregation that the Mark of the Beast would be implemented through an upcoming vaccine medical deception. Chaplain Vitcavich did not realize when implementing the sermon that The Mark of the Beast would be distributed during the Covid Plandemic one year later.