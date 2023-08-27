BLESS THOSE WHO CURSE YOU; PRAY FOR THE SPITEFUL, LUKE 6:27-36, 20230826

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)



Luke 6:27-36:

27 But I say unto you which hear, Love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, 28 bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you. 29 And unto him that smiteth thee on the one cheek offer also the other; and him that taketh away thy cloke forbid not to take thy coat also. 30 Give to every man that asketh of thee; and of him that taketh away thy goods ask them not again. 31 And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise. 32 For if ye love them which love you, what thank have ye? for sinners also love those that love them. 33 And if ye do good to them which do good to you, what thank have ye? for sinners also do even the same. 34 And if ye lend to them of whom ye hope to receive, what thank have ye? for sinners also lend to sinners, to receive as much again. 35 But love ye your enemies, and do good, and lend, hoping for nothing again; and your reward shall be great, and ye shall be the children of the Highest: for he is kind unto the unthankful and to the evil. 36 Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful. Amen!

Note: We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with us at First Century Gospel Church online

Please invite your family and friends to hear GOD's Gospel with Pastor Joshua Sampong at FCG Church on: Join conversation - or watch recordings at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch or view at www.FCGCHURCHES.org.