Don Lemon Is a Pure Vile Racist + Vivek Exposes him -- FIRE Him, Like he was White

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN made the mistake of inviting Vivek Ramaswamy onto Don Lemon's morning show, and of course, Lemon played the race card, exposing his black supremacist views. If the shoe were on the other foot, and the anchor was white, he would've been fired immediately. But the woke have anointed blocks to be the dominant force in our society, never to be questioned. Fire Don Lemon#DonLemon #racism #firedonlemon #reverseracism #woke #vivekramaswamy
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more