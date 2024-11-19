Endless Suffering: Life in Negev Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Adel Zakarneh, 22 years old, brother of the martyr Muhammad Zakarneh from the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, was released from prison suffering from the skin disease Scabios after two years of detention. He was unable to stand due to the disease. When he was released, he was walking with difficulty and was unable to hug his mother, sisters, father, or friends due to the disease that was clearly visible on his hands and feet. He described to us that the majority of prisoners are suffering from this disease and the occupation refuses to treat them.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 17/11/2024
