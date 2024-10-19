"Empowering Lives: The Role of Compassionate Advocacy in Healthcare"

There are people like you & your organization who are out there - who are still looking at these issues & providing the light (the advocacy) that these people need. They need the hand to hold on to - a hand that's going to help pull them toward health & help them through these life changes, not push them into a 'Good luck, we're all counting on you' type of situation (where they just become 'throwaway or disposable', in my opinion). Human life is not comprised of 'disposable souls'. Nicole, you & the incredible nurses - there are incredible nurses out there, like you - are making a difference.

