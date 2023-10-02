© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Driven to "despair" due to heavy losses in the confrontation with Russian forces, the elite 47th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was forced to withdraw from Rabotino on Zaporozhye front. The army's refusal was due to increasing casualties in a difficult combat mission under a strong Russian offensive, supported by ground attacks and aviation.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY