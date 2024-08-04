Me (Heavy) Fred Again.... Fully Awake

www.kleckfiles.com/?240803-02

Pro 3:13 Happy is the man that findeth wisdom, and the man that getteth understanding.

Pro 3:14 For the merchandise of it is better than the merchandise of silver, and the gain thereof than fine gold.

Pro 3:15 She is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her.

Pro 3:16 Length of days is in her right hand; and in her left hand riches and honour.

Pro 3:17 Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace.

Pro 3:18 She is a tree of life to them that lay hold upon her: and happy is every one that retaineth her.





ME (HEAVY) FRED AGAIN.... LYRICS

Do you feel like talkin'?

I feel like bein' open

I feel my thoughts run around each evening

But I'm glad I'm feelin'

I wanna run in there and steal you out

Unplug the wires and kiss your mouth

You don't need another whiteboard evening

But I need you breathin'

Before my needs

She's all I need

It won't be long

And I know you're holding on

I'm so tired of being strong

But I don't want you to see this face

It's time to be brave (I've been standing here)

So I pray for the same thing each evenin'

My baby's healin'

Before my needs

She's all I need

I know you're holdin' on

And it won't be long

I'm so tired of being strong

I found you exploding

I found you beautiful

I don't know a thing that could feel more heavy

Babe, I'm ready