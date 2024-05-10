May 2nd House Debate on Combating Antisemitism on College Campuses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 2nd House Debate on Combating Antisemitism on College Campuseshttps://www.c-span.org/video/?535288-8/house-debate-combating-antisemitism-college-campuses
May 2 2024
U.S. House of Representatives
House Debate on Combating Antisemitism on College Campuses
House lawmakers debated legislation to combat antisemitism on college campuses. It requires the Education Department to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism to enforce anti-discrimination laws.