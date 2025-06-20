BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 14: The First of the Judges
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 2 months ago

The Book of Judges reads like a broken record as the people of Israel left the Lord and worshiped pagan demon gods. This idolatry made God angry and He used a heathen nation to conquer and oppress the Israelites.

The people grew tired of being slaves and cried out to the Lord for help. God then raised up a judge and destroyed the pagan oppressors. The people faithfully served the Lord as long as the judge lived but returned to their whoring and the whole process repeated itself when the judge died.

Othniel, Ehud, Shamgar, Deborah and Gideon were the first of the judges. Sadly, God’s people showed that they lusted for the sexual pleasure associated with pagan worship and were only too willing to trade away their relationship with the Lord. God was against this anarchy that ensnared the vast majority of the Israelites.

It should have become clear to the leadership that their educational system was deeply flawed because the children were not being educated in the knowledge of God and the history of Israel. Each generation was living proof that those who fail to remember the mistakes of past are condemned to repeat it.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1679.pdf

RLJ-1679 -- NOVEMBER 25, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
anarchyisraeljudgeeducational systemoppressionlordidolatrydeborahpagan worshipgideonehudshamgarothnielknowledge of godgods angerpagan godssexual pleasurebook of judgesheathen nation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy