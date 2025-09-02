BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SCHOOL SHOOTINGS CAUSE 🤖 REVEALED BY AI [YOU SHOULD FEEL RAGE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 1 week ago

Casey Putsch analyzes the stock market valuations of ammunition companies over 5 different presidential administrations and how many people have died in school, theater, and church shootings since Columbine in 1999. He then analyzes how many people normally die in school each year as well as about 20 other causes to see how big of a problem school shootings actually are and WHO is gaining from their existence. When the root cause is uncovered, Casey goes "full intelligent rage" for a short time before bringing clarity together and speaking intelligently about our perspectives on life, politics, weapons, and tools.



Check out Casey on X-

https://x.com/caseyputsch?lang=en


Follow Casey on IG-

Instagram @caseyputsch

  / caseyputsch


Check out Genius Garage here-

https://www.geniusgarageracing.com/


Source: https://youtu.be/MQFTdUuPWEM

Keywords
aimanchurian candidatesmulti pronged attackcasey the car guycholo shootings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy