SCHOOL SHOOTINGS CAUSE 🤖 REVEALED BY AI [YOU SHOULD FEEL RAGE]

Casey Putsch analyzes the stock market valuations of ammunition companies over 5 different presidential administrations and how many people have died in school, theater, and church shootings since Columbine in 1999. He then analyzes how many people normally die in school each year as well as about 20 other causes to see how big of a problem school shootings actually are and WHO is gaining from their existence. When the root cause is uncovered, Casey goes "full intelligent rage" for a short time before bringing clarity together and speaking intelligently about our perspectives on life, politics, weapons, and tools.
Source: https://youtu.be/MQFTdUuPWEM