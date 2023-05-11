BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TikTok is the CCP's spyware to infiltrate and surveil America
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
05/11/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2gqm0k401e

5/10/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】TikTok is the CCP’s spyware to infiltrate and surveil America. It is a weapon used by the CCP to influence American society, to endanger the national security of the US, and serves as a convenient tool for drug and human trafficking. Sadly, it is some American special interest groups that have been enabling TikTok to run business as usual in the United States!

#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


5/10/2023【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】抖音是中共用来渗透和监控美国的间谍软件，它在影响和引导美国社会、危及美国国家安全、帮助贩卖毒品和人口。不幸的是，一些美国特殊利益集团一直在帮抖音在美国正常运作！

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
