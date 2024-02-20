The Federal Reserve created The Great Depression on purpose to control everything, David Rogers Webb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Federal Reserve created The Great Depression on purpose to control everything, says David Rogers Webb, author of "The Great Taking". They destroyed the economy. They closed all the banks. Will they do the same thing this time? David Rogers Webb, author of “The Great Taking”, on “Reinvent Money” on 13 Feb 2024.
The full 59-minute interview is posted here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GHXe0PbNG4
and here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWbfMn23W0X1/
The documentary "The Great Taking" is posted here:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/
His book, "The Great Taking", can be downloaded here:
https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News