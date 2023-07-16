Rogue Ways 2.13 - Christie Jones!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It has been a beautiful journey so far and I am blessed to be joined in the
journeying with a dear friend and a resplendently gorgeous soul entangled in
this human body that I love to hug! Christie Jones is a depth of wisdom
waiting to be shared, a well of integrity that not many embody anymore, and a
skillful practitioner of arts nearly lost to antiquity. She has been a healer
most of her life and has a daunting understanding of the human body in all of
its forms: physical, mental, and spiritual and I can’t wait for her to tell us
