Police in the new, 'free' Syria film themselves humiliating a young man in Khirbet al-Ma'za - making him howl like a dog

Police in the new, "free" Syria film themselves terrorizing a young man in Khirbet al-Ma'za.

After a beating, the victim is forced to lay on the ground and howl like a dog, a common method of humiliation among the Syrian jihadis.

The former Jihadis are so used to filming themselves for propaganda that they apparently can't help themselves. The propaganda might not be going to the same outlets as it was back when these thugs were still called al-Qaeda and ISIS, but the result is the same.