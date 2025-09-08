BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
STANDING AGAINST THE GLOBAL ELITE with Trump Ally President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska | Episode 34
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
42 views • 1 week ago

Lara Logan goes on the road to Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and sits down with President Milorad Dodik for an unfiltered conversation about standing against the global elite, false narratives about Serbs, and the fight for sovereignty.


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


(0:00:13) - Republika Srpska Muslim Influence

(0:13:20) - War Crimes, Justice, and Politics

(0:23:01) - Serbian Perspective on American Politics

(0:40:44) - Foreign Intervention in Bosnia and Herzegovina

(0:48:56) - Tensions in Republika Srpska

(0:54:54) - Bosnian Identity and Separation Concerns

(1:10:32) - Politics and Ethnic Tensions

(1:26:38) - American Sanctions and Political Interference

(1:34:11) - Globalist Agenda and Resistance Principles

(1:44:37) - Bosnian Politician's Struggles With Foreign Authorities

(1:58:47) - Globalist Agenda and Political Manipulation

(2:10:44) - Islamic Influence in Europe


Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Follow President Milorad Dodik on X: https://x.com/MiloradDodik




All music licensed via Artlist.io




Milorad Dodik, Republic of Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dayton Peace Accords, Srebrenica, Donald Trump, Bosnian War, Geopolitical Tensions, Sovereignty, Serbs, Alija Izetbegovic, Serbian Orthodox, Coexistence, Communism, Pan-Islamism

Keywords
trumplara logangoing rogue
