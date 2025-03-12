Trump’s Plan to Reclaim America’s Economy & Power

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/ukraines-deep-state-ties-exposed-is-trump-the-real-peacemaker-sean-morgan/





The globalist agenda has hollowed out America’s economy for decades, but under Trump, the tide is turning. With strategic tariffs, reshoring jobs, and challenging China’s influence, the U.S. is regaining its economic strength. BlackRock’s takeover of Panama Canal ports, the push to restore the gold standard, and Trump’s Treasury plans could reshape the global financial order. As the deep state fights back, will America take back control before another manufactured crisis?









