© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn Greenwald: Ex-CIA Chiefs Accused of Spreading Lies to Sway Elections
Glenn Greenwald discusses how former CIA directors from both the Republican and Democratic parties have allegedly interfered in US elections by endorsing candidates and spreading disinformation. The CIA's involvement in domestic politics, which is prohibited, is now under investigation by Republicans who control the House.
.