The satanic Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi calls for the genocide of over 6 billion Goyim
1097 views • 09/23/2023

he satanic Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi calls for the genocide of over 6 billion Goyim "Livestock":


https://www.bitchute.com/video/THcIJOuF3wNB/

Bearing in mind that the "god" of the Talmud is Satan, Yosef Mizrachi "justifies" the CHABAD plan to wipe more than 6 billion Goyim "Livestock" from the face of the Earth (as commanded by the Talmud), by stating:

"You have six billion idol-worshipers who make 'god' [Satan] angry every second of their lives: Indians, Chinese, Japanese, Tibet, Nepal, Thailand ... India alone is 500 million, China is 2 billion, so many ... There are 2 billion Christians who are idol-worshipers. Between the Chinese, Indian Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, at least 6 or 6.5 billion people are idol-worshipers who, according to the Torah, do not have the right to live. The death penalty applies not only to Jews, but even to Goyim "Livestock", who bow down to an idol. And any Goyim 'Livestock' who believe in JC deserve the death penalty".


Source - https://henrymakow.com/2023/09/patrick-ocarroll---cabalists-p.html

Keywords
genocideholocaustgoyimjewish supremacyrabbi yosef mizrachi
