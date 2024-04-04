This is a DEVASTATING blow to the WEF and this is how we beat them Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
How do you kick out the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum and the United Nations all in one go? Well it won’t be through the Biden administration, they’re signing us up for everything. The Senate passed a law forbidding the state from cooperating with these globalists. Wow, so punk but will it work?