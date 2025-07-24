Syria: Deadly explosion shakes the city of Idlib, northwestern Syria

Deadly explosion shakes the city of Idlib, northwestern Syria — Idlib TV footage

Massive thick smoke rises to sky, reports of dead and injured

Causes still not verified, blast reportedly rips through ammo depot.

Adding:

At least six people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion in northern Syria's Idlib province, officials said Thursday. According to Associated Press there was no official statement on the cause of the blast. The U.K.-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the explosion took place in an ammunition depot. The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, reported at least six killed in the blast, which took place in the town of Maarat Misrin north of the city of Idlib. "This is the death toll only of those recovered by Syrian Civil Defense teams, who continue to search for those trapped under the rubble," the White Helmets said in a statement. The state-run news agency, SANA, reported four people killed and 116 injured, citing health officials, without giving further details