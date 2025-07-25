BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Set Worship Symbols and Bloodline Secrets Hidden in Plain Sight
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
75 followers
0
58 views • 1 month ago

We go inside Italy’s media empires, elite power circles, and national history with Giancarlo, who shares firsthand experience from the upper tiers of corporate and political life. From the “Set” in television sets to the serpent iconography on logos, this episode breaks down the strange symbolism and shadowy structures behind Italian institutions. Join us to explore the merging of media, mafia, and state power.


Hope to see you all over at www.Crrow777radio.com


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW Episode 141 - Posted for Members:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/141-in-italy-the-set-in-tv-is-easy-to-see-and-so-are-the-tax-police/


mafiawisdomocculttaxpolicehistorytvsymbolismtelevisionworshiphiddenitalyancientsetitalia
