March For Peace Happening In D.C. This Weekend Featuring Tulsi Gabbard And Other Great Speakers and More

RealNewsChannel.com
From the website: Join us at the Lincoln Memorial at 12:30 pm on Sunday, February 19th, on the anniversary of the Ukraine War and President's Day Weekend, to Rage Against the War Machine! Veterans, speakers, rock musicians, comedians, and more. After the rally, we'll march to the White House and deliver our demands to Warmonger-in-Chief Joe Biden. Get more info at: https://rageagainstwar.com/#Home
Extended Report and More News: https://www.realnewschannel.com/march-for-peace-happening-in-d-c-this-weekend-featuring-tulsi-gabbard-and-other-great-speakers-and-extended-report/
https://banned.video/watch?id=63efcb55e3bdde37b458a7b6
