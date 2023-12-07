Does classroom lighting affecct learning and behaviour?

Does Classroom Lighting Affect learning and behavior?

💡☀️

The human body is NOT designed to be under artificial lights and craves natural lighting when it can get it.

💡Students who are only exposed to fluorescent lighting may face problems with focusing, anxiety, and more when at school.

💡Fluorescent bulbs negatively impact our natural circadian rhythms, leading to sleep problems.

💡Students who are not well-rested will face many attention issues because they do not feel awake during the day.

💡All of these factors impact learning performance, reading, productivity, and more in your school.

💡Research studies have reported that it can cause migraines, headaches, eye strain, sleep problems, stress, anxiety, and more.

☀️The body prefers to be under natural sunlight, and when it’s not, you may notice an impact on student behavior

