Live Chat with Paul; -144- Science Catch Up and Question Everything Big Bang Plasma SpaceTime PART2

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Various Articles on Science Plasma Universe Big Bang and more + Plasma Hypersonic missiles and Drone cloaking + spacetime resuming were left off [00:02:00] (1c) Paul explains whats coming up + gets weird side chat error messages SIGH! + new shorts and small videos on critters and a perfect UFO shape on cameras Paul caught [00:15:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - SpaceTime what does it mean and could it be wrong? [00:36:00] (2b) Johh Adventures the first to pop on side chat in 30min! Talk about NZ shooting and missing person in Ch-Ch NZ. (side tracked from topic!) [00:44:00] (2c) Resume the main topic and why we need science minds in UFO Field [00:48:00] (2d) Nuke power Space craft - Fission and Fusion [01:16:55] (3) Paul shows the big storm on Sky Watch Cams to check how they are coping with heavy rain [01:18:39] (4) The Big Bang or Plasma Universe or both correct and some where in the middle.. not black or white but GREY [01:50:00] (4b) Paul looks up how much KGs is needed for a 20megatonne Nuke [01:52:00] (5) Fact Checkers on previous article on JWST exposing the big bang as wrong with 16 problems. but first Toilet break for Paul plays Nazee-Nuke animation [02:03:56] (6) Plasma Sheaths [02:10:00] (7) Missed this for universe Part. they are now saying age of universe was way out! stated July 2023! new findings from JWST [02:20:00] (8) High power lasers scaled down from building floor size to ice box size using plasma! [02:30:00] (9) Solar Flares and Plasma and Magnetic fields [02:31:30] (9b) How are Spaceman protected on ISS from Solar Flares [02:39:00] (9c) Do Cosmic Rays pass through the planets [02:46:44] (9d) Radio waves through plasma [02:48:00] (9e) Shogun shows up on the Side and Paul checks the cameras and see a bug flying through the rain! (in middle of winter too!) [02:57:00] (9f) Resume Radio signals and Plasma [03:01:00] (9g) Paul looks up details on Plasma where hypersonic missiles and drones make plasma sheath that makes it invisible to radar (cloaking) like UFOs and Tic Tac Drones? [03:07:00] (9h) Paul side-tracked about Tik Tok NPC craze as was saying how little gen-z follow people like me and learn and short attention spans! [03:13:00] (9i) Paul asks Bing chat AI on plasma and seems it dont know if plasma is visible to human eyes or just IR [03:23:53] (10) Quantum States and Black Holes [03:36:00] (11) Finish up on a quick look at thirdphase useless UFO videos and debunk them quickly and an old case from 1989 Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

