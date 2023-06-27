God’s Laws and How to See Everything About Me, How God Sees Me, Becoming Self-Responsible Individual, Law of Attraction, Law of Cause and Effect, Law of Compensation and Pain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/8lwxSy2R4GA
20131102 General Discussion - Q&A From People In San Diego S1P1
Cut:
1h22m31s - 1h26m29s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“GOD SEES US EXACTLY AS WE ARE, OUR ORIGINAL SELF, OUR INJURIES AND OUR FACADE. EVERYTHING. AND GOD’S LAWS ARE ALL TRYING TO EXPOSE TO US AT EVERY SINGLE MOMENT WHAT WE ARE.”
@ 1h23m07s