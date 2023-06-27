BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God’s Laws and How to See Everything About Me, How God Sees Me, Becoming Self-Responsible Individual, Law of Attraction, Law of Cause and Effect, Law of Compensation and Pain
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
34 views • 06/27/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/8lwxSy2R4GA

20131102 General Discussion - Q&A From People In San Diego S1P1


Cut:

1h22m31s - 1h26m29s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************


“GOD SEES US EXACTLY AS WE ARE, OUR ORIGINAL SELF, OUR INJURIES AND OUR FACADE. EVERYTHING. AND GOD’S LAWS ARE ALL TRYING TO EXPOSE TO US AT EVERY SINGLE MOMENT WHAT WE ARE.”

@ 1h23m07s


soul foodlaw of cause and effectsoul conditionself reflectionsoul healingsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawsfree will and choicesoul awakeningself honestysleep state and law of attractionlaw of compensation and painlaws of lovesee everythingsee as god sees meself responsible individualoriginal selfemotional injuries and facadegods messenger of truth
