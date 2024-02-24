© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Surprisingly, representatives of the Ukrainian Air Force, for the first time in two years, admitted that Ukrainian air defense systems failed to shoot down even one Russian missile. According to them, the Ukrainian air defense was able to hit only 20 Geranium kamikaze drones.3 Meanwhile, details of the missile attack on the Ukrainian army's military facility in Kurakhove, which took place on February 19, have emerged.............
