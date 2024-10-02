© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assange interviews Nasrallah
Shortly before taking shelter in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012, and not long after being electronically tagged by British law enforcement, Julian Assange interviewed numerous contemporary figures considered controversial in the West for a 12-episode RT-produced show called ‘The World Tomorrow’.
Among those Assange interviewed were former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, author Noam Chomsky, former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa - and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.