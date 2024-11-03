Mike Williams' Beatles Research Concludes: September 12, 2016 to November 9, 2024. Thank you 👊

My research on the McCartney and Beatles conspiracy began in 2016 and concludes on November 9th, 2024. I would like to express his gratitude to everyone for their support over the past eight years, including my fellow researchers who made a significant contribution to the channel's content and to all the podcast hosts who invited me to discuss my research and findings on their shows. Thank you for listening and for being a part of the experience 🙏 PS - The date of November 9th is the day that Brian Epstein met the Beatles at the Cavern Club... So the story goes 😉





🔗 Key Presentations and Videos:

* The Memoirs of Billy Shears (US - Amazon): https://a.co/d/a7esgGl

* The Beatles, Paul McCartney and The Grand Illusion: https://youtu.be/R0D7xTFodNI

* Did The Beatles Write All Their Own Music? https://youtu.be/ccEhmQ0M4FY

* The Addendum - Did The Beatles Write All Their Own Music?: https://youtu.be/AuUEowFXcAg

* Rubber Soul: The Unofficial Narrative: https://youtu.be/pDdRbWmJNKs

* Does Paul McCartney Have An Artificial Eye? https://youtu.be/TyyHgTgT8eI

* Decoding Paul “Billy Shears” McCartney’s Family Tree: https://youtu.be/xYNkwsTncIM

* The Beatles and the Occult: https://youtu.be/1EXdiD8y5AI

* The Beatles and Occult Symbolism: https://youtu.be/CWdL6EM2MIU and https://youtu.be/5vgBIhDNBKY

* The Beatles, Mind Control and the Culture Wars: https://youtu.be/5B7j4kzPNHc

* The Beatles and Culture Creation: https://youtu.be/SOoSflVstJU

* The Deep State Machine Behind the Beatles: https://youtu.be/n_c0goTgzyI

* The Beatles and Cultural Marxism: https://youtu.be/yUTtcTya1JA

* The McCartney, Stanshall, Ackrill Analysis https://youtu.be/PecNg3ut3VQ

* Paul McCartney: We Didn't Write In Between LPs and We're Not All That Good Musically: https://youtu.be/lomi110chnY

* Bernard Purdie - Legendary Drummer Discusses Fixing (Drumming On) 21 Beatle Tracks: https://youtu.be/CLqkk1443Dc

* Glen Campbell: Cream Played on Beatle Records: https://youtu.be/GroS7vIQSv4





