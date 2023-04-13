BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Meeting People is Easy - #SolutionsWatch
40 views • 04/13/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


solutionscommunitycorbett

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-meetingpeople/

Here on #SolutionsWatch we've looked at Building Community as a key part of the solution to the issues that we face . . . but how do you find that community in the first place? Today on the de-program James goes through just a few of the many, many, many different ways you can start finding, meeting and connecting with like-minded people in your area and around the world.
corbettcommunitysolutionsfriendshipssolutionswatchthe official corbett report rumble channelunjectedmeeting people is easypaznia
