Meet Captain Ibrahim Traoré — Africa’s youngest leader sparking a new wave of Pan-African pride
He’s admired for boldly driving out French influence from Burkina Faso and delivering results-driven leadership that’s resonating across the continent.
Adding:
🚨 WAS BIDEN'S CANCER COVERED UP? Top oncologist drops BOMBSHELL analysis
Exclusive medical insight from Prof. Alexander Seryakov, chief Russian oncologist:
🔬 'Prostate cancer doesn't metastasize overnight. This was hidden'
🟠Biden's reported aggressive bone metastases take years to develop
🟠All US presidents receive elite military hospital monitoring (PSA tests, PET-CT scans, biopsies)
"100% chance his medical team knew – the public was kept in the dark"
💡 Key Facts:
✅90% of men over 80 have microscopic prostate cancer (usually harmless)
✅Nordic countries/US often don't treat slow-growing cases in elderly patients
✅Fast-spreading cancers (leukemia/pancreatic) progress in weeks – prostate takes years
🤔So, why conceal a president's health crisis during geopolitical turmoil?