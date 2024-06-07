Israel UN Clown - Response to being placed on Black List of Child Killers - fakes a call🤡

Israel’s UN representative fakes a call and complains to a phone with nobody on the line.

In response to the news of Israel being placed on the black list of child killers, Israel clown at the United Nations addressed the Secretary General of the United Nations: The person who entered the "black list" is the Secretary General of UN who encourages terrorism and his decisions are motivated by hatred for Israel.

... Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations:

Guterres called for Israel to be added to the blacklist of perpetrators of violations against children.

Israeli Foreign Minister:

The decision to add Israel to the blacklist will affect Israel’s relations with the United Nations.

adding... Itamar Ben Gvir: The United Nations is a member of the Hamas organization and has become a partner of terrorism. This is an unparalleled shame. Israel should not remain silent on this matter, the response to this serious incident should be severe and include sanctions on UN staff.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu:

The United Nations placed itself in the blacklist of history when it joined the supporters of the murderers from the Hamas movement.

The Israeli army is the most moral army in the world, and no ridiculous United Nations resolution will change this reality.

What this is about, From UN... ⚡️The UN has decided to include Israel in the black list of countries and organizations that harm children in conflict zones.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed the Israeli army's attache in Washington Maj. General Hedi Silberman of the decision.

Guterres reportedly stated that Israel will be included in the blacklist alongside terrorist organizations such as ISIS/Daesh, Al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram.

*The UN Secretary-General had previously condemned the Israeli attack on a UN-run school, which resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people.*










